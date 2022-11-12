HARRISBURG (Video courtesy of FOX43) - Wilson could not hold on to a halftime lead in a 32-21 setback on Saturday in a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal at Harrisburg High School.
Tom Hunsicker's 38-yard touchdown pass to Edison Case late in the first half had staked the Bulldogs to a 14-12 lead at intermission. A Shawn Lee touchdown run put the Cougars in front to stay late in the third quarter and a pair of Mahkai Hopkins scores in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
Harrisburg will move on to face Central York, a 51-44 winner over William Penn on Friday night.