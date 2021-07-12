READING, Pa. - A late barrage of runs from Harrisburg pushes them past Reading to end the series with the win, 6-3. The Fightin Phils still took the series overall, four games to two.
Midway through the game each team scored one run a piece before the Fightins took the lead back in the sixth. Arquimedes Gamboa hit the second home run of the day for the Fightins, a two-run shot.
Josh Stephens hit the other Fightins home run, a solo shot in the third inning.
The Senators were not phased by the late deficit, scoring five runs between the seventh and eighth innings to grab the 6-3 lead.
Reading will stay at home for the upcoming series against Portland starting on Tuesday night.