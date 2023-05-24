READING, Pa. - Reading drops its second straight to Harrisburg on Wednesday night, 7-4. The Senators scored six late runs to grab the lead and never look back.
Second inning the Fightin Phils got on the board first, Matt Krooom with two-run shot. They would be held scoreless until the eighth inning after that.
The Senators would get one run back in the fifth to cut the deficit in half. Seventh and eighth innings is when they took control scoring six runs, holding a 7-2 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Oliver Dunn drove in the final two runs of the night for the Fightins, a two-run double.