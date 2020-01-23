MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Bullets boys basketball team is eyeing up their first division title in over 30 years.
The Bullets have been led by John Harrison, who is within reach of becoming the programs all-time leading scorer. Harrison has kept his focus on the team and the goal at hand.
Ryan Wehr has his squad focused on the task at hand to help get them closer to a division title.
Brandywine Heights has a shot to make it a special 2020...
