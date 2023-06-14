READING, Pa. - One night removed from a big win over Hartford, the Reading Fightin Phils fall to the Yard Goats, 7-2. The Yard Goats tying things late to force extra innings en route to the win.
The Fightins jumped out to the early lead in this one, up 1-0 heading into the fourth inning, Casey Martin would double the lead with a solo home run, 2-0.
Pitching the main story in this one for much of the way. Tyler Phillips getting the start for the Fightins, posting a no-hitter with nine strikeouts before being pulled after the sixth inning.
Heading into the top of the eighth, it's now a combined no-hitter for Fightins. The Yard Goats spoiling that with a solo home run to cut the deficit in half, they would tie things up at two in the ninth.
In extras, the Yard Goats looking to end this one in the 10th scoring five runs in the top half of the inning while keeping the Fightins scoreless.