HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading gives the lead up late in the game, falling to Hartford on the road in the series opener, 7-3.
The Yard Goats grabbed a, 3-0 lead in the third inning to put the Fightin Phils in an early hole. Reading would climb back into the game by the fifth inning. Aldrem Corredor and Jhailyn Ortiz with home runs in the fourth and fifth inning.
Corredor with a two-run shot, his 13th of the season and Ortiz with a solo shot, his 16th.
Reading and Hartford would remain tied until the seventh inning. The Yard Goats would score four runs between the seventh and eighth innings for the win.