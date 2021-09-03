HARTFORD, Conn. - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightins 10-5 on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 43-63 this season.
Hartford starting pitcher David Hill went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out four batters in the winning effort.
The Yard Goats jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first three innings before Reading stuck for its first run of the game in the fourth frame. The R-Phils tied the game at three in the top of the fifth, but the hosts answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to tack on four runs in the seventh.
Matt Kroon and Matt Joyce each had two RBI for Reading.
The two teams are set to play at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.