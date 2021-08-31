Reading Fightin Phils - R-Phils logo

The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightins 1-0 on Tuesday night. Despite recording four more hits in the game than Hartford, the R-Phils suffered the loss.

The lone run in the game came in the eighth inning via a solo home run by Casey Golden. Hartford had just two other hits in the game.

Reading's starting pitcher Colton Eastman tossed four perfect innings to begin the game where he also struck out five batters. The Fightins' offense logged seven hits, but was held scoreless.

The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.