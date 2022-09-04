HARTFORD, Conn. - The Fightin Phils got another strong start from a top prospect, but Hartford rallied late for a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
In his third start at Double-A, Mick Abel went five scoreless innings and yielded only a single hit while striking out eight. Abel, the second ranked prospect in the Phillies system, left with a 2-0 lead.
The Yard Goats rallied for four runs in the seventh inning off of the Reading bullpen to win the final game of the series. Wendell Rijo and Kevin Vicuna slugged sole home runs in the first and second inning, respectively, but the Fightin Phils (55-71) managed only three hits over the final seven innings.
Reading returns home to begin a series with New Hampshire on Tuesday.