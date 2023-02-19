ALLENTOWN - Visiting Hartford scored four times in the final seven minutes to stun Lehigh Valley 6-4 on Sunday at PPL Center.
Garrett Wilson had staked the Phantoms to a 4-2 lead with his third goal of the game midway through the final period. Gustav Rydahl completed a hat trick of his own to tie things up for the WolfPack. Libor Hajek netted what proved to be the game winner for Hartford with two minutes left and Turner Elson added an empty net goal in the final minute.
Lehigh Valley plays their next four games on the road beginning at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.