READING, Pa. - Reading and Hartford game two in Baseballtown on Wednesday night. The Yard Goats once more coming out on top with more late inning runs, 8-7.
The Fightin Phils would hold a brief lead early on, but the Yard Goats would erase that in the second inning. Julio Carreras with a three-run shot for the, 3-1 lead.
Middle innings, the Fightins hanging around with the help of a Carlos De La Cruz solo home run onto the deck in left. That shot pulling the R-Phils within two runs, 5-3. The Yard Goats continuing to stay ahead after each Fightin Phils response.
In the bottom of the eighth, the R-Phils would finally fight all the way back, De La Cruz with his second RBI of the night. His RBI single would tie things up at seven.
The Yard Goats with one more response, Bladimir Restituyo with a solo home run in the top of the ninth for the dagger.
Reading is now 0-5 to start the season.