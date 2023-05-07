HARTFORD, Conn. - Johan Rojas drove in three runs but Hartford rallied for a 5-4 win over Reading on Sunday Dunkin Park.
The Fightin Phills had grabbed a 4-1 lead on Rojas two-run double in the seventh, but the Yard Goats answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and held on to take the final game of the series.
Nick Nelson pitched five solid innings for Reading - yielding just one run and striking out five.
Despite the loss, the Fightin Phils took 4-of-6 games from Hartford and will return home to begin a six-game series with New Hampshire on Tuesday.