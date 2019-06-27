Haseley continues rehab in Baseballtown

READING, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley continues his rehab with the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday evening. Haseley has been with the Double-A team for the past week as he works back from a groin injury he suffered while in the major leagues with the Phils.

On Wednesday, Haseley appeared to be much better as he went 2-5 with a home run and a triple. He enjoyed that same type of success when he was with Reading before he was called up and eventually went to join the big league club.

Haseley played just two games with Philly before getting injured. Now he joins a lineup full of top prospects, including himself, with the R-Phils as he hopes to work his way back to the majors.