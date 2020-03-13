CLEARWATER, Fla. - Adam Haseley rode a fast track to the big leagues last season. Now the young star looks to prove that he belongs there during the 2020 campaign.
Haseley is expected to be the teams' starting centerfielder when the regular season gets underway.
A year ago he moved quickly to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and them just a few days later was called up to the Philadelphia Phillies. His hurried path to the pros was due to a season-ending injury for Andrew McCutchen.
The University of Virginia product hit .266 in the major leagues in 2019.