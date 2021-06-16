WORCESTER, Ma. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs looking to bounce back, and bounce back they did with a 8-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Mickey Moniak got things going for the IronPigs offensively in the second inning with his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot for the 1-0 lead. Three innings later the IronPigs would blow this one open.
In the fifth inning, two RBI doubles by Scott Kingery and Mickey Moniak, and a two-run single from Adam Hasley pushed the lead to 6-0. Hasley would add to it in the sixth with a two-run home run.
The Red Sox wouldn't score until the eighth inning. Game three of this series is set for 6:35 PM Thursday night.