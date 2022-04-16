GLEN FALLS, N.Y. - Reading escapes Adirondack with an overtime win over the Thunder on Friday, 5-4.
The Royals got two goals from Brennan Saulnier, one in the first period for a brief lead and another in the second as part of three goals by the Royals to grab the lead back.
In the third, the Thunder would be the lone goal scorers midway through the period to tie things up at four.
The overtime hero in this one for the Royals, Kenny Hausinger, burying the game winner just over three minutes into the extra frame.