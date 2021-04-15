HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg defeated Oley Valley 15-0 in four innings on Thursday afternoon. The Hawks improved to 6-1 this season with the win.
Hamburg led 2-0 after the first frame. Then the hosts scored 12 runs in the fourth inning.
HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg defeated Oley Valley 15-0 in four innings on Thursday afternoon. The Hawks improved to 6-1 this season with the win.
Hamburg led 2-0 after the first frame. Then the hosts scored 12 runs in the fourth inning.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower.
Clouds, a little sun, and a few scattered showers. Brisk and a bit cool.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.