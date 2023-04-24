CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Brett Antolick and Jordan Castrine combined on a no-hitter as Hazleton defeated Liberty 4-0 in a non-league matchup at DeSales University.
Former Lehigh Valley IronPig Russ Canzler now the coach at his alma mater as the Cougars looked to avenge a PIAA Class 6A tournament semifinal loss to the Canes last June. Antolick, a Texas A&M commit, went the first five innings and helped his own cause with an RBI single.
Hazleton ends Liberty's four-game win streak as the Canes travel to Nazareth for a tough EPC matchup on Tuesday.