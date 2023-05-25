READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn playing host to Hempfield in the District III-4A quarterfinals. The guests getting the better of their hosts as the Bulldogs season comes to an end, 9-7.
The Bulldogs trailing much of the way in this one, Seamus Breslin cutting into the Knights lead with a second quarter goal, 3-2. It would be, 5-4 Knights at the half.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs down 8-6 when Brady Rigdon cuts the deficit to one with seven minutes left in the game. It would stay a one goal game until the final minute when the Knights put the game away with their ninth goal.
Wilson's season comes to an end at 17-4.