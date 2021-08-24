The Reading Fightins posted a 7-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night in the series opener at Hadlock Field. The win pushed Reading to 37-60 this season.
The R-Phils' offense tallied 11 hits in the victory. Reading took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but a two-run home run in the third for Portland gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage. The Fightins took the lead back for good with a four-run fifth frame to take a 5-2 lead.
Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run home run to help the offense rally in the four-run inning.
Josh Hendrickson came in relief for Reading and pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight batters in hid appearance.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 6 p.m.