READING, Pa. - It's been several years since Chad Henne played football for Wilson on Friday nights, but the NFL quarterback's impact is still felt as he still has a presence at the Berks County school.
Henne is getting set for the Super Bowl on Sunday as he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
When he isn't with his team, you can often times see him at John Gurski stadium, or elsewhere in the area. Henne comes back regularly to help the Bulldogs' football program, train, or give back to the community in other ways.
Regardless of where he is, he continues to be inspiration for current Wilson players to follow in his footsteps.