BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Joe Henrich announced on Friday his resignation as Bethlehem Catholic's head football coach after nine seasons leading the Golden Hawks' program.
"Coach Henrich had a great run as head football coach at Becahi and we appreciate all that he has done for our school. He lead the football program with class and had many accomplishments during his tenure. We wish him the best in all future endeavors. ” said Chris Domyan, Bethlehem Catholic Athletic Director, in a news release on Friday.
Henrich released a letter in a tweet on Friday, where he reveals the reasoning for his resignation is due to not having the full support of the school's administration.
December 11, 2020
Henrich compiled 67 wins during his tenure, the second most victories in school history.
According to Domyan, the school plans to immediately start a search for a new head football coach.