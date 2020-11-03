EMMAUS, Pa. - Annika Herbine is a special field hockey player that is among just a few of in the country. The Emmaus Green Hornet standout player became just the ninth player ever in the U.S. to enter the 100-100 club, with 100 assists and 100 goals in her career.
Herbine credits her success to her special coach, Sue Butz Stavin. Butz Stavin and Herbine have mutual respect and admiration for each other and what they do to help the Emmaus field hockey program.
Butz Stavin had led the Green Hornets to 12 state championships during her time leading the program.
Herbine's high school success garnered the attention from a lot of collegiate programs. She will be continuing her career at Iowa, a place she said that she fell in love with.