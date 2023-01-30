For the second time in six seasons, the Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl.
The Birds dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game with a strong ground performance, ending it 31-7.
Philadelphia will play former coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
As the city celebrated, here's what Eagles players had to say after Sunday's game:
BRANDON GRAHAM, defensive end --
"I'm just excited, because you know just from the start of my rehab, doing all of that stuff and just saying, man we're going to be standing here one day, I'm telling you we're going to the Super Bowl. Especially when I saw the offseason moves, and once training camp came, it was like we've got a shot. And it's just all about us putting it all together, and I'm just happy that we're putting it all together."
LANE JOHNSON, offensive tackle --
"You know, I'm glad that a lot of my teammates have gotten to see what it's really about. You know, it's a marathon, it's not a sprint. So, you know, we stayed consistent and have a lot great veteran leadership, so I'm thankful for all of these guys."
JEFFREY LURIE, owner --
"People think it's one person. I'm the owner. It's not just me. It's an entire staff of dedicated people that just want to make it wonderful for these fans. This fan base is unrivaled."
DEVONTA SMITH, wide receiver --
"I thought I'd be feeling more, but the job's not done yet. Still got to go out there for the next game and go out there and play our best ball. We still haven't done it yet, so hopefully that's when we put it all together."
BOSTON SCOTT, running back --
"The 49ers are a great team. Good on defense, good on offense. They've got a lot of great pieces, man. So, I mean I respect the game, but we believe in ourselves. You know what I'm saying? We're confident in our ability. We're confident in our pieces, and we're confident in our ability to be physical and explosive and all of those things. So, yeah man, it's what it is."
HAASON REDDICK, linebacker --
"All year we've been saying it, right? We don't have a first team or a second team. We've got guys that, you know we've got our starters and then we've got our guys that come in and there's no drop off. You know, we knew that we had crazy talent amongst our D-Line, we just had to get our chemistry right, get out there play and we did the rest."
KYZIR WHITE, linebacker --
"We heard all the chatter, all the talk, man, we just used that fuel to the fire. We wanted to come out here and put on a good performance. You know, holding an offense like that to seven points, you can't say enough about the defense, and I mean we definitely got to pat ourselves on the back a little bit, but you know, the job's not finished."
JALEN HURTS, quarterback --
"The atmosphere here tonight was amazing. The fans showed up with the energy and we need to bring that to AZ."