ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jan Hernandez launched a walk-off home run to cap a 10-0 IronPigs run in their comeback win on the Fourth of July.

Lehigh Valley Jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the first, before the Paw Sox went off for five runs of their own in the second. The IronPigs got one run back in the second before going on their 10-0 run later in the game.

Pawtucket and Lehigh Valley will continue their series at Coca-Cola Park tomorrow night.