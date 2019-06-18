Sports

Herrera waives first court appearance, MLB extends his leave

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera waived his first court appearance on Monday in connection to his arrest in a domestic assault case in Atlantic City. Herrera was due for arraignment, but waived that portion of the trial.

Herrera was arrested on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Casino after the police found his girlfriend with visible injuries to her arms and neck after they were called to the casino with a report of domestic violence. He was placed on administrative leave by MLB while the investigation continues.

His stay on leave was extended once and was just extended on Monday, again, by the league. He now will remain on leave through July 1. His next court appearance is yet to be scheduled.

