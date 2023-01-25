ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley hosting rival Hershey in a midweek contest at the PPL Center. The division leading Bears getting the better of the Phantoms, 5-2.
The Phantoms keeping pace with the Bears up until the third period, where they would be outscored, 3-0.
Elliot Desnoyers got the Phantoms on the board with the equalizer in the first period, and Hayden Hodgson would tie things up again in the second period. The Bears would tack on three goals within the first ten minutes of the third to pit this one away.
Lehigh Valley remains home this weekend, starting with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night.