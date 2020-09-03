As the PIAA football season is officially set to begin on September 11, high school football is already underway in several states across the country, including Indiana. The 2020 campaign there is already a few weeks old with all those involved adapting, reportedly, well, to the new COVID-19 preventative measures.
"It's just been different. People have been great at wearing masks. It's not 100%. You'd like to say it is. We have a lot of signage up. people are doing a great job. The people who are doing the best at it are the student athletes and the students. That's the part I couldn't be more proud of," said Jim Inskeep.
According to Inskeep, a high school athletic director in Indiana, he is happy with how it is going thus far and how well the student-athletes have adapted to the new precautions.