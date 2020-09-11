NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern Tigers open their 2020 season at home against Colonial League foe Palisades on Friday night. This week marking the official kick off to high school football in the state.
The season will look a little different with a lack of fans filling the stands, only parents of senior players have been allowed into the game in New Tripoli.
From the on-field perspective, all feels normal with players for both teams warming up before the game. A shortened season makes each one of these games that much more important.