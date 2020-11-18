The rise in coronavirus cases could be what makes or breaks the season for many student-athletes across the country.
Some local schools are already making decisions as fall championships and the start of winter sports hang in the balance.
Many school districts are working to determine next steps for learning, but sports teams are also wondering what their fate will be over the next few months.
Pennsylvania's health secretary was asked Tuesday whether the state is considering imposing restrictions on or changes to high school sports.
"Nothing that we are announcing now," said Dr. Rachel Levine, during Tuesday's virtual news conference. "We are continuing to look at data. We are continuing to see increases. We'll take whatever measures are necessary to protect the public health, but we are not announcing any changes on that today."
One high school tradition has already been adjusted due to new restrictions.
The Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day football game was moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday, because of new outdoor restrictions set to go into effect on Monday in New Jersey.
Schools are also monitoring in-person learning.
"The number of positive cases per student population in each building, absentee rates, and we conduct contact tracing to determine if there's any evidence of school spread," said Kristen Wenrich, Bethlehem health director, in a video update for the Bethlehem Area School District.
BASD will continue with its hybrid learning model for now, but is postponing winter sports until January 11th.
North Penn School District is also holding off until 2021.
In Berks County, the Exeter Township School Board heard concerns from parents.
"Before you shut down winter sports, I just ask for you to think what you are doing to some of these kids," a parent said during Tuesday night's meeting.
The board decided to proceed with athletics as planned through the winter.
Meanwhile, Daniel Boone Area High School is canceling extracurricular activities until December 1, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The high school is all virtual until then as well.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association planned a board of directors meeting Wednesday afternoon to talk about upcoming fall championships. A PIAA spokesperson told 69 News the board has every intention of moving forward with winter sports.