Welcome news to high school student athletes across the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Governor Tom Wolf is lifting the restrictions on youth and high school sports starting next Monday, January 4th.
The PIAA has stated that four practices are required beginning next week, and a total of ten between November 20th and the end of next week must be completed before competition can restart.
With these requirements in place, some leagues will be looking at January 8th as the earliest start date for competitions to start.