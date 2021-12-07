Nicholas Singleton re-wrote the Governor Mifflin and Berks County record book on the Gridiron.
The county's all-time rushing and touchdown leader can add another honor to his resume.
Singleton was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year!
An incredible honor for the Penn-State bound rusher, but it could be more than that. Singleton is one of a handful of finalists for the National Player of the Year Award.
No surprise if you've seen him week-in and week-out on the Gridiron. This year alone, he ran for over 2,000 yards with 41 rushing scores.
Catching up for the Future Nittany Lion, Singleton spoke of the honor and his time with Governor Mifflin Football.