READING, Pa. - The Reading High boys' basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this basketball season thanks to the team's strong offensive production in the first few weeks. The Red Knights averaged 76 points per game during their contests thus far.
Among the team's wins so far are victories over York, Central Dauphin, and Cumberland Valley.
While the team is happy to be able to play, the games have been compared to practice atmospheres with the limited fan attendance so the players have taken it upon themselves to create their own excitement each game.