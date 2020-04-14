The warmer weather means more chances for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. For Rob Zambanini, this upcoming months will be a great opportunity for him to cross another summit off of his list. Currently, the Penn State Berks Associate Teacher Professor has reached the highest point in 45 of the 50 states in the U.S.
Each summit has its own unique pathway to get there and it ranges in difficulty. Some are just 50 foot walks from your parked car while others are 40 mile hikes.
The Highpointers club analyzes the highpoints in states and counties. Additionally, it also started a foundation to help keep the integrity and safe access to the highpoints across the country.
Click here for more about the Highpointers Club.