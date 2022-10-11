BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic locked up their spot in the upcoming District XI-2A tournament. The Golden Hawks hanging on for a 5-3 win over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Summer Hill providing nearly all the offensive firepower for the Golden Hawks in the win. Hill put home the equalizing goal in the first half, and the goal to put her squad ahead for good. All in part of a four goal effort from Hill.
The Golden Hawk improve to 11-5 on the season, while the Bears sit at .500, 8-8-1 and still looking to lock up their spot in the District XI-4A tournament.