HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley readying up for the latest edition of the Frost Bowl this Friday night. This season not only pits two rivals together, but two teams that have been at the top of Section V all season.
The Hawks have just one loss this year, the Panthers remain unbeaten and are tied the Lancaster Catholic, the only team who has beaten the Hawks this season.
This opportunity for the Hawks on Friday night is a chance to remain in the Section V title conversation. Though, not the only motivating factor, the history remains a strong factor as well.