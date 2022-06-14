ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser is set to host their annual 'Hits for Hope' tennis tournament. It's the 11th year for this event benefiting a great cause, Sunflower of Peace.
Sunflower of Peace is a charity benefiting the people and country of Ukraine who have been affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.
The annual tournament brings in players aged 5-to-75, roughly 238 players in total set to hit the court in Berks County. Play runs through Sunday at the Scouts tennis courts.
Ryan Knarr, Scouts head coach and tournament director implores the mantra, "play for something bigger than yourself." The outpouring of support for Sunflower of Peace, has brought donations and players in from all across the region.
The marquee event during the tournament is set for Saturday night at 7:30PM, the 'Night of Champions'. During this event is when they honor the Berks County community.