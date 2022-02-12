PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Playing on injured ankles that has limited their capabilities, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie stepped up when Villanova needed them most Saturday afternoon.
Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Gillespie grabbed a critical offensive rebound inside the final minute to help the No. 15 Wildcats rally from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday.
Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 left to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10.
Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson had 16 points apiece for Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7). Myles Cale added 11 and Alex Yetna had 15 rebounds for the Pirates in the see-saw game that was last tied at 67 before Slater’s basket.