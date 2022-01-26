HAMBURG, Pa. - It's a homecoming in Hamburg with Matt Hoffert set to take control of the football program.
Hoffert is a former player and assistant coach of the Hawks. Having made many stops since his time as an assistant coach for the Hawks, Hoffert is looking to build upon the programs recent success.
Hamburg won their first District playoff game in program history.
Entering his first season as the head coach of his alma mater, Hoffert wants to continue to establish a connection between the community and youth program and the high school program.
He wants his players to be involved in the community as well, making them better on and off the field.