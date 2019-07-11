Sports

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

Takes new role as senior advisor

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

PHILADELPHIA - Paul Holmgren stepped down as the Philadelphia Flyers president and assumed a new role as senior advisor, the team announced on Thursday. The Flyers' general manager Chuck Fletcher will take on the role of president of hockey operations in addition to retaining his title of general manger. He now reported directly to Dave Scott, the Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO and Governor of the Flyers.

Holmgren will serve as an advisor to both Scott and Fletcher under this new front office leadership structure. Holmgren has been with the organization for 40 years in various capacities. 

"It's been an honor to serve this franchise in many different roles throughout my life and I look forward to this next chapter," said Holmgren via the team's news release. "I approached Dave about my idea to step aside to spend more time with my family. I have complete confidence in Chuck in his new role, leading the Flyers to great things. The Flyers have given so much to me and my family over the years, and I have forged life-long friendships with the many players, coaches, employees and fans who have helped me make Philadelphia home for over 40 years. I would like to thank Dave and Chuck for their efforts to lead this franchise into a bright future and for their continued confidence in me as I take on this new role." 

Holmgren is the only individual in history to serve as a player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and president for the organization. In addition to those roles, he also served as the director of pro scouting and assitant general manager during his four decades with the club.

"Paul has been an invaluable leader within the Flyers family for more than 40 years, and instrumental in placing the organization in a strong position for future success," said Scott. "Paul has earned a place among the organization's all-time greats and certainly fits the role exemplified by our late Chairman, Ed Snider: 'A Flyer Forever.'"

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins top Thunder

Fightins top Thunder

Pigs split doubleheader in first action after all-star game

Pigs split doubleheader in first action after all-star game

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

'Not about 24': Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final
Getty Images

'Not about 24': Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks
Getty Images

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks

Soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC stolen from her hotel room
Getty Images

Soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC stolen from her hotel room

Palace of Auburn Hills auctions off thousands of items
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Palace of Auburn Hills auctions off thousands of items

IronPigs' Hernandez reflects at season's midpoint

IronPigs' Hernandez reflects at season's midpoint