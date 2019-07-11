Holmgren steps down as Flyers president

PHILADELPHIA - Paul Holmgren stepped down as the Philadelphia Flyers president and assumed a new role as senior advisor, the team announced on Thursday. The Flyers' general manager Chuck Fletcher will take on the role of president of hockey operations in addition to retaining his title of general manger. He now reported directly to Dave Scott, the Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO and Governor of the Flyers.

Holmgren will serve as an advisor to both Scott and Fletcher under this new front office leadership structure. Holmgren has been with the organization for 40 years in various capacities.

"It's been an honor to serve this franchise in many different roles throughout my life and I look forward to this next chapter," said Holmgren via the team's news release. "I approached Dave about my idea to step aside to spend more time with my family. I have complete confidence in Chuck in his new role, leading the Flyers to great things. The Flyers have given so much to me and my family over the years, and I have forged life-long friendships with the many players, coaches, employees and fans who have helped me make Philadelphia home for over 40 years. I would like to thank Dave and Chuck for their efforts to lead this franchise into a bright future and for their continued confidence in me as I take on this new role."

Holmgren is the only individual in history to serve as a player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and president for the organization. In addition to those roles, he also served as the director of pro scouting and assitant general manager during his four decades with the club.

"Paul has been an invaluable leader within the Flyers family for more than 40 years, and instrumental in placing the organization in a strong position for future success," said Scott. "Paul has earned a place among the organization's all-time greats and certainly fits the role exemplified by our late Chairman, Ed Snider: 'A Flyer Forever.'"