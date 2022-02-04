READING, Pa. - It will be a homecoming tour, of sorts, for former Pittston High School and West Chester University basketball standout Mia "Mighty" Hopkins as she plays several games for the Harlem Globetrotters in Pennsylvania this month, including a stop at Santander Arena on February 17.
Hopkins, who started her stint with the renowned basketball troupe in late December, is excited to be part of the team and the new show.
In addition to Reading, the Globetrotters have stops in Wilkes-Barre, Hershey, Allentown and Philadelphia in February as part of the "Spread Game Tour".