NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern is undefeated on the 2021 season and for good reason, the Tigers offense can seemingly score at-will.
Justin Holmes and Cade Christopher have paced the Tigers offense for much of the season, the senior quarterback and junior wide receiver have been one of the best combos in the valley.
The offense has plenty of other talent on the outside, and a formidable run game too. The sole focus for defenses can't just be on Holmes or Christopher.
The Tigers will look to improve to 7-0 against Blue Mountain on Friday night.