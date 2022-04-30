NEW YORK (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1.
Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).
Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead. Alec Bohm walked and scored when Odubel Herrera chased Ottavino with a two-out double.
Rhys Hoskins homered leading off the eighth.
Six Phillies pitchers combined on a four-hitter.
James Norwood (1-0) struck out one in a perfect sixth. The Mets put two on with two outs in the eighth against Jeurys Familia before Corey Knebel entered and walked pinch-hitter J.D. Davis.
But Knebel got Brandon Nimmo to ground out on the next pitch, then worked around a Francisco Lindor single in the ninth to earn his fourth save.
Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson made a throwing error in the fifth that set up an unearned run.
Gibson allowed two hits and walked five with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Walker, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game after being sidelined since April 12 with right shoulder bursitis, allowed two hits and walked two with one strikeout over five innings.