QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Host Quakertown rallied with four runs over the final two innings to defeat Hamburg 4-2 in the Region 2 Legion tournament on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Reds took a 2-0 lead on RBIs from Scottie Dunleavy in the third and Conner Licklider in the fifth.
Brandon Pierce broke a 2-2 tie in seventh inning with a two-run single and Quakertown held down Hamburg in the bottom half of the inning for the win.
Hamburg will face Norchester at 4 p.m. on Sunday in an elimination game. Quakertown and Pennridge will play in a winner's bracket game at 7 p.m.
Winners' Bracket Results
Pennridge def. South Parkland 11-3
Quakertown def. Hamburg 4-2
Losers' Bracket Results (loser eliminated)
Norchester def. Northampton 3-0
North Parkland def. Birches 8-6
Sunday's Schedule
North Parkland v South Parkland 1pm
Norchester v Hamburg 4pm
Quakertown v. Pennridge 7pm