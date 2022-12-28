Holiday tournaments coming to a close across the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Whitehall and Quakertown staking their claim as tournament champions.
The Zephyrs taking home the title in their own tournament, knocking off Nazareth, 70-55 in an all EPC championship.
After leading at the end of the first quarter by six, the Blue Eagles would be chasing the Zephyrs the rest of the way. AJ Hines and Seth Hoderewski making their presence felt on the offensive end.
Hines would finish with a team-high 18 points in the win, Hoderewski coming through with 14.
Down the road a bit at Salisbury, it was Quakertown taking home the tournament title. The Panthers handing Saucon Valley its first loss of the season, 47-29.
After surviving the initial Saucon Valley attack, the Panthers would respond in a big way in the third quarter. They would end the quarter on an 11-0 run, and would never look back from there.