BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh womens' basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season following their 83-62 win over Holy Cross on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep.
The Mountain Hawks were led by Frannie Hottinger's career day, pouring in 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Two other Mountain Hawks players finished the game with double-digit points in the winning effort.
Mariah Sexe continued her stellar play over the weekend with a 16 point, nine rebound day. Mary Clougherty finished with 15 points and was three rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double.
At the half, the Mountain Hawks held a commanding 21-point lead before coasting through the second half en route to the sweep.
Next up for the Lehigh womens' squad is a home-and-home series against rival Lafayette, starting Saturday, February 6th at Stabler Arena.