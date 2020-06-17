How a possible High School baseball tournament came to be

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For high school baseball players around the valley their season came to an end due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, for some seniors their careers ended. 
 
With Pennsylvania beginning to slowly reopen, three coaches took it upon themselves to work on a possible tournament for 32 teams from the EPC and Colonial league. 
 
Desales' head coach Dan Villanti reached out to Liberty's Andy Pitsilos and Notre Dame's Mike Bedics about the idea of a tournament. Everything now comes down to when the corresponding counties enter the "green phase" of Governor Wolf's reopening plan. 
 
As of right now it is just the 32 teams from the EPC and Colonial Leagues, but Pitsilos said teams from Bucks county and further South have shown interest as well. There are no sites set for games just yet, everything is being handled cautiously as the reopening process continues. 