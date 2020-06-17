How a possible August baseball tournament was formed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For high school baseball players around the valley their season came to an end due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, for some seniors their careers ended.
With Pennsylvania beginning to slowly reopen, three coaches took it upon themselves to work on a possible tournament for 32 teams from the EPC and Colonial league.
Desales' head coach Dan Villanti reached out to Liberty's Andy Pitsilos and Notre Dame's Mike Bedics about the idea of a tournament. Everything now comes down to when the corresponding counties enter the "green phase" of Governor Wolf's reopening plan.
As of right now it is just the 32 teams from the EPC and Colonial Leagues, but Pitsilos said teams from Bucks county and further South have shown interest as well. There are no sites set for games just yet, everything is being handled cautiously as the reopening process continues.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Sports
Right Now
68°
Overcast
- Humidity: 78%
- Cloud Coverage:88%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:31:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:35:22 PM
Today
Cloudy to partly sunny and turning more humid with a shower or thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly early.
Tomorrow
Clouds, some sun and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in the area, mainly in the afternoon.
- Some people choosing to stay home even as restrictions ease
- Kalahari Resorts prepares to reopen when Monroe County enters the green phase Friday
- Health Beat: Fighting COVID on the front lines: Ventilator app
- Phillipsburg announces plans for new swimming pool, other infrastructure improvements
- Bieber bus company owner charged with issuing bad checks
- Teachers in the Poconos donate $2K to local food bank
- New Jersey towns could OK street drinking, sidewalk sales
- CDC recognizes Pa. for having downward trend of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days
- Bethlehem releases its police department's use-of-force policy, Allentown police's policy expected to be released
- Task force nabs Reading shooting suspect in Ephrata