How Fredy Bautista lives his American Dream through soccer

Fredy Bautista came to the Philadelphia area in 2006 and a year later he formed CD Catrachos PA.
The idea behind the team was to have a team where his friends could play that were not receiving opportunities to play with other teams in the local recreational leagues in the area.
Through the years, Catrachos have won league championships and the team focus became more serious in competition.
Catrachos began participating in two game tournaments in different states and made a name for itself winning games and championships.
Bautista has decided to take the team to another level: the UPSL.
Catrachos will play in the Spring of 2022.
For more information on the team you can follow them on Facebook under CD Catrachos PA.