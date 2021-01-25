Reading, Pennsylvania's Kings Boxing Promotions has a new world champion on its team.
Raeese Aleem, known as 'The Beast' was crowned champion of the vacant World Boxing Association interim title after defeating Vic Pasillas by technical knockout in the 11th round on Saturday, January 23rd at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
After the win, Kings Promotions published a photo saying: Kings Promotions very first Champion! This was very special for me. I have experienced the joy of a World Champion before as a manager/trainer with @kermitcintron but this is KP very first Champ! #godisgood
Aleem dropped Pasillas in the second, sixth and ninth round before winning in the 11th.
Kings Promotions was founded by Marshall Kauffman of Reading, PA.
Since starting Kings Promotions in 1995 the company has promoted over 120 events in the United States and abroad with its primary locations in Philadelphia, Allentown and Reading.
Aleem signed with Kings Promotions on April 6, 2018.
Cómo Reading, Pa hizo su presencia en la cartelera Fulton-Leo
Kings Boxing Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania tiene un nuevo campeón mundial en su equipo.
Raeese Aleem, conocido como 'La Bestia' se coronó campeón del título interino vacante de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo después de derrotar a Vic Pasillas por nocaut técnico en el undécimo asalto el sábado, 23 de enero en el Casino Mohegan Sun en Uncasville, Connecticut.
Después de la victoria Kings Promotions publicó una foto que decía: ¡Primer Campeón de Kings Promotions! Esto fue muy especial para mi. He experimentado la alegría de un Campeón del Mundo antes como entrenador / entrenador con @kermitcintron, ¡pero este es el primer Campeón de KP! #Diosesbueno
Aleem derribó a Pasillas en el segundo, sexto y noveno asalto antes de ganarlo en el undécimo.
Kings Promotions fue fundada por Marshall Kauffman de Reading, PA.
Desde que inició Kings Promotions en 1995, la compañía ha promovido más de 120 eventos en los Estados Unidos y en el extranjero con sus ubicaciones principales en Filadelfia, Allentown y Reading.
Aleem firmó con Kings el 6 de abril del 2018.