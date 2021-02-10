The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers announce that their first game of the regular season will take place on Thursday, February 11th at 11 a.m. against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
The game will be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.
The game will broadcast locally in Wilmington, Delaware on DETV Channel 28. All local telecasts will be simulcast on DETV's website and Facebook.
According to the press release, 14 of the Blue Coats' 15 regular season games will be televised on that channel.
All games will be available on radio on Rowan 89.7 WGLS-FM and RowanRadio.com.
The season will be documented and presented in a series called "OffRoad". It will run on a weekly basis on the team's website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook platforms.
Cómo ver y escuchar a los Blue Coats de Delaware en 2021
Los Delaware Blue Coats, afiliados de los Filadelfia 76ers en la Liga G de la NBA, anuncian que su primer juego de la temporada regular se llevará a cabo el jueves 11 de febrero a las 11 a.m. contra el Fort Wayne Mad Ants, afiliados de los Indiana Pacers.
El juego será en el ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex en el Walt Disney World Resort cerca a Orlando, Florida.
El juego se transmitirá localmente en Wilmington, Delaware en el canal 28 de DETV. Todas las transmisiones locales se transmitirán simultáneamente en el sitio web de DETV y Facebook.
Según el comunicado de prensa, 14 de los 15 juegos de temporada regular de los Blue Coats serán televisados en ese canal.
Todos los juegos estarán disponibles en la radio en Rowan 89.7 WGLS-FM y RowanRadio.com.
La temporada se documentará y presentará en una serie denominada "OffRoad". Se transmitirá semanalmente página web web del equipo y en las plataformas Twitter, Instagram y Facebook.